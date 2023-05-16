Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE K opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

