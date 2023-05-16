Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 35 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.25 and its 200-day moving average is $297.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $3,104,525. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

