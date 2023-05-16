Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

