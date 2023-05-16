Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

