Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 118 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,387,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $499,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

