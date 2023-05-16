Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 133 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

