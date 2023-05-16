Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,229 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

