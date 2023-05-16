Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 31 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $447.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.58 and its 200-day moving average is $458.03. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

