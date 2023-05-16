Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $254.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.