Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Richard H. Puckett Acquires 2,000 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,159. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $19,060,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after buying an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after buying an additional 395,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

