Tweedy Browne Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,542 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for 2.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Concentrix worth $36,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Concentrix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 41,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $84.03 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

