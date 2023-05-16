Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 105,828 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 3,618,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

