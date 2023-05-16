Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 538,955 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,955 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 5,010,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,046. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

