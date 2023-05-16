Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,124 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.06% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 82,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

