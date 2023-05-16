Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TWO stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
