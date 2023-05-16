U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head-To-Head Review

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -2.16% -1.24% -0.85% Talos Energy 34.48% 15.20% 5.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 126.12%. Given U.S. Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.75 -$960,000.00 $0.04 33.00 Talos Energy $1.56 billion 0.92 $381.92 million $6.19 1.84

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats U.S. Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

