Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 873,732 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

