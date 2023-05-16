UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $496.55 and last traded at $496.55. Approximately 1,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average daily volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.85.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.96 and a 200-day moving average of $432.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.