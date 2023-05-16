uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.24. 237,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 546,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

uniQure Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

