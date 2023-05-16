United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

UPS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.17. 1,338,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

