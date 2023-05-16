UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 16,480 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

