UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,735,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,538. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

