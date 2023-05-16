UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $407.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

