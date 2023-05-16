UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

