UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $541,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. 2,038,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

