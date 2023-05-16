UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,077. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

