UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,455 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.