UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,455 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.
NYSE:V traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
