Unizen One Day Trading Volume Reaches $573,773.32 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $573,773.32 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

