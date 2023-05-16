Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,658,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 6,325,259 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $20.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.73.

Upstart Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

