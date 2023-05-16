US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock worth $296,320,022 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

