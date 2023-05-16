USDX [Kava] (USDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.79 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,003.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00432375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00128120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024530 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

