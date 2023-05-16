Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 44.49% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.