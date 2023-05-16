Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 524,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 356,996 shares.The stock last traded at $85.11 and had previously closed at $86.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

