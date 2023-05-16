Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.06. 214,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.