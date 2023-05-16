Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $388.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

