Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 3.7%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. 101,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 413,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

