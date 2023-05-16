Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -2,250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 1,257,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,358. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -255.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
