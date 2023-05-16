Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -2,250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 1,257,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,358. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -255.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.