Venus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $76.33 million and $3.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00018955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,904,818 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

