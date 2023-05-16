Verge Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and $1.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,003.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00331089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00560910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.00432375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,371,419 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,371,432 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

