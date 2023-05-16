Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.

Insider Activity

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

