Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 86,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 604,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

Veris Residential Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.