Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 86,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 604,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Veris Residential Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential
Veris Residential Company Profile
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veris Residential (VRE)
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.