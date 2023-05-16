Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.52. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

