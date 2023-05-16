Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.74 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.