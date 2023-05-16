Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. 210,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 286,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,635,412.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,866,717 shares in the company, valued at $130,945,123.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,785 shares of company stock worth $34,218,117 over the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

