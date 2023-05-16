VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of FORA stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$2.64 and a one year high of C$20.50.

In related news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of VerticalScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

