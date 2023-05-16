VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 303,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the previous session’s volume of 40,835 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $46.58.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 723,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,888,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,048,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,964,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

