Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Up 5.5%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. 2,272,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,577,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 80.14% and a negative net margin of 21,632.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,300,000 after acquiring an additional 639,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 255,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.