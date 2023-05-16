Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Virgin Money UK PLC (ASX:VUK – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

