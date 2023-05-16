Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Up to $19.03

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $19.50. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 63,497 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $83,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,498.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $83,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 25,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $438,886.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 201,893 shares of company stock worth $3,423,906.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

