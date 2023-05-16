WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Buys 20,576 Shares

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).

WAM Leaders Price Performance

WAM Leaders Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About WAM Leaders

Get Rating

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

