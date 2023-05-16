WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Buys 20,576 Shares

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,134.10).
WAM Leaders Price Performance
WAM Leaders Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
About WAM Leaders
Featured Articles
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.